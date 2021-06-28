Franchise Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 53,389 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,389 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,660,000. Tesla comprises approximately 3.5% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.2% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 690 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.85, for a total value of $8,110,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 611,740 shares in the company, valued at $413,444,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,419 shares of company stock worth $76,913,138. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $17.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $689.80. The stock had a trading volume of 440,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,275,303. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $637.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 674.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.70 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $467.86.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.