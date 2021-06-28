Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of FOJCY stock remained flat at $$5.73 during trading hours on Wednesday. 36 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2658 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 4.91%.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

