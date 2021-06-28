FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Down 88.5% in June

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the May 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,872. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.