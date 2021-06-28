FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Down 88.5% in June

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the May 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,872. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

