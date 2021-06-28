Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,695 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBC shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of FBC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.64. 1,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,680. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

