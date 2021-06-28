Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will post sales of $132.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.51 million to $132.50 million. Five9 posted sales of $99.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year sales of $547.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.02 million to $551.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $643.17 million, with estimates ranging from $603.22 million to $660.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.44.

Shares of FIVN stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.01. 3,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,417. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $104.11 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75.

In other Five9 news, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $2,199,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,484,816.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,327,851. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

