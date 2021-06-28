First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Up 870.0% in June

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 870.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVLU. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,196,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

DVLU stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.56. 24 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,333. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $25.20.

