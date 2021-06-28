First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Down 89.1% in June

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 89.1% from the May 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 134.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 119.9% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.06. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,255. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.77. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $56.59.

