First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 86.6% from the May 31st total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 79,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,688 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 564.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 71,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 60,652 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 172.6% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 130,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 82,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 89.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter.

FAM stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $10.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,292. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.12. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $10.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

