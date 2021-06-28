First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Gap Down to $43.47

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.47, but opened at $42.37. First Merchants shares last traded at $42.17, with a volume of 112 shares.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

In other news, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Merchants by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 134,419 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Merchants by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 67,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in First Merchants by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

