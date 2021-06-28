Financial Contrast: Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) & Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Woodside Petroleum (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) and Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Woodside Petroleum and Brigham Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodside Petroleum 0 1 1 0 2.50 Brigham Minerals 0 0 9 1 3.10

Brigham Minerals has a consensus target price of $15.89, indicating a potential downside of 25.96%. Given Brigham Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brigham Minerals is more favorable than Woodside Petroleum.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Woodside Petroleum and Brigham Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodside Petroleum $3.60 billion 4.58 -$4.03 billion N/A N/A Brigham Minerals $91.72 million 13.27 -$57.99 million $0.19 112.95

Brigham Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Woodside Petroleum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Woodside Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brigham Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Woodside Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Brigham Minerals pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Brigham Minerals pays out 673.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brigham Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brigham Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Woodside Petroleum and Brigham Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodside Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Brigham Minerals -41.33% 1.72% 1.37%

Risk and Volatility

Woodside Petroleum has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brigham Minerals has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brigham Minerals beats Woodside Petroleum on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodside Petroleum

Woodside Petroleum Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. Woodside Petroleum Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral and royalty interests in approximately 61,000 net mineral acres; and owned mineral and royalty interests in 5,985 gross productive horizontal wells, which consisted of 5,398 oil wells and 587 natural gas wells. Brigham Minerals, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Austin, Texas.

