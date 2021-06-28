Financial Contrast: Vertex (VERX) and The Competition

Vertex (NASDAQ: VERX) is one of 323 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Vertex to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vertex and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex 2 2 5 0 2.33 Vertex Competitors 2167 11372 21259 607 2.57

Vertex currently has a consensus target price of $29.70, suggesting a potential upside of 34.15%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.78%. Given Vertex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vertex is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.7% of Vertex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 67.3% of Vertex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex -12.40% -64.84% -11.08% Vertex Competitors -39.93% -60.32% -3.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vertex and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex $374.67 million -$78.94 million -49.20 Vertex Competitors $1.90 billion $334.18 million 55.24

Vertex’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vertex. Vertex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vertex rivals beat Vertex on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc. provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions. The company sells its software products through software license and software as a service subscriptions. It also provides implementation and training services in connection with its software license and cloud subscriptions, transaction tax returns outsourcing, and other tax-related services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

