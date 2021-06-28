Financial Avengers Inc. Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after buying an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 181.4% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 681.8% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.1% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.80.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $2.72 on Monday, reaching $292.32. 128,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,201,397. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.33 and a one year high of $309.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

