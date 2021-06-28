Financial Avengers Inc. Has $4.38 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 3.3% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,679,005,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,674 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $135.64. 149,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,572,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $332.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.10.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

