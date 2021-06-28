Financial Analysis: Ideanomics (IDEX) versus Its Peers

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is one of 206 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ideanomics to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -146.60% -39.06% -28.90% Ideanomics Competitors -147.61% -11.54% 1.22%

This table compares Ideanomics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million -$98.22 million -7.19 Ideanomics Competitors $2.84 billion $334.13 million -212.36

Ideanomics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ideanomics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ideanomics Competitors 1115 5688 10583 308 2.57

Ideanomics presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.54%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 1.77%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics’ peers have a beta of 3.89, meaning that their average share price is 289% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ideanomics peers beat Ideanomics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

