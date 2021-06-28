FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.66 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of FedEx in a research note issued on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler forecasts that the shipping service provider will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FDX. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.12.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $291.95 on Monday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.55.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 14.31%.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total value of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,426.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock worth $50,641,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 329.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

