Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 67,704 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 74.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67,704 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Five9 by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Five9 by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.44.

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total transaction of $981,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,248,698.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,813 shares of company stock worth $20,327,851 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $183.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.93. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.11 and a fifty-two week high of $201.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

