Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $31,222.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 316,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,040,799.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John B. Fisher sold 35,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $1,174,198.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 529,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,620,024.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,625 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 69.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 18.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.85. Federated Hermes has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $341.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Federated Hermes will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.