Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Driven Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Driven Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $911,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $30.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $22.26 and a one year high of $35.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $329.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

