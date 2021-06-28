Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.49 Million Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 303,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,820 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after purchasing an additional 284,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,549,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MGY opened at $16.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 2.61. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

