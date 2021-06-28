Federated Hermes Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,406 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of ManTech International worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 61.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 7,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $645,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,110,522.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,375 shares of company stock worth $1,241,914. Insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Shares of MANT opened at $89.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

