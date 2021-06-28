Farmland Partners Inc. (FPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Farmland Partners has decreased its dividend by 60.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Farmland Partners has a payout ratio of -153.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Farmland Partners to earn $0.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $383.96 million, a PE ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 17.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Farmland Partners from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

