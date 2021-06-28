Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,838,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,669 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.3% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,130,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $342.84. 210,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,030,883. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.11 and a twelve month high of $344.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $972.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $321.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total value of $25,519,049.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,224,267 shares of company stock valued at $709,731,162. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

