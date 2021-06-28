Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,241 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $162,142,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XOM opened at $64.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

