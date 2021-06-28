Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Concentric Wealth Management LLC

Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $14,011,000. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,911,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,228,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $64.37 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $272.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

