Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 86,079 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Exponent worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Exponent by 52.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 165,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,131,000 after buying an additional 56,888 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,808,000 after purchasing an additional 71,898 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 61,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 153,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $89.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.43. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $102.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 0.31.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.81 million. Research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

