Exeedme (XED) Market Cap Tops $10.79 Million

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 34% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000593 BTC on major exchanges. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $10.79 million and $595,987.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00044836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00123943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00164408 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,221.48 or 0.99848489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Exeedme Coin Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,117,990 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.