Evercore ISI Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Evercore ISI restated their buy rating on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLUG. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.94.

Shares of PLUG opened at $31.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $220,881,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after buying an additional 5,718,985 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $145,753,000 after buying an additional 2,878,542 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,695,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $132,456,000 after buying an additional 1,963,473 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

