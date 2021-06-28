Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 40.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $1,013,000. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 61,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $966,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $145.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.06 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -540.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.78 million. Research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

