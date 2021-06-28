Eterbase Coin Trading Down 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (XBASE)

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 28th. Over the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Eterbase Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eterbase Coin has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $44,732.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00019895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.57 or 0.00607478 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00037445 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Coin Profile

XBASE is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 990,000,000 coins. The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE . Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “ETERBASE is a cryptocurrency exchange platform with a focus on multi-asset support and regulatory compliance. As ETERBASE demonstrate, there is clearly an underserved market for a reliable cryptocurrency exchange with a robust operational and technological infrastructure on par with the large banks and Wall Street firms. ETERBASE have designed an exchange platform and membership protocol to accommodate a wide variety trading of needs, with the intention of solving a number of key problems and common annoyances affecting the quality of trading experience on the first wave of digital asset exchanges. “

Eterbase Coin Coin Trading

