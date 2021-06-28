Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given New $915.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $856.00 to $915.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $864.48.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $783.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $749.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Equinix by 34.8% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

