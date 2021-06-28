Equinix, Inc. (REIT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $6.13 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinix in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $6.13 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.34 EPS.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQIX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Equinix from $856.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $864.48.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $783.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.42, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $749.81. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $839.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total value of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total transaction of $711,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,708,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

