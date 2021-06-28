Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes $263,000 Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 602.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 265,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 227,856 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 5,905.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,399,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 1,375,955 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after buying an additional 3,801,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 251,421 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 428,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTEN. Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Shares of PTEN opened at $10.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

