Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 13,500 Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGTX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,089,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,333,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,284,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after acquiring an additional 172,960 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,578,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sigilon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,045,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Daniel Griffith Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Sigilon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,022,222 shares in the company, valued at $20,222,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sigilon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Sigilon Therapeutics stock opened at $10.47 on Monday. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The company has a market capitalization of $330.12 million and a PE ratio of -38.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.51.

Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Research analysts expect that Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate-severe to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of the disease in patients with mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 designed to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

