Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 106.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in National Bank were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in National Bank by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in National Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in National Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in National Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBHC opened at $37.77 on Monday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.02.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $79.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.