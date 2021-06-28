Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 109.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,748,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,422,000 after buying an additional 189,372 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,697,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after buying an additional 229,751 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 563.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,239,000 after buying an additional 1,046,831 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 663,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after buying an additional 40,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

MRTN opened at $16.58 on Monday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.13 and a 12 month high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.01.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $223.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

