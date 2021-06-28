Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires Shares of 5,700 GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,880,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 377.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 196,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 24,744 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GFL opened at $32.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.30. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.19 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.23. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $937.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

