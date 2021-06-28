Energycoin Price Hits $0.0008 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $100,322.01 and approximately $6.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energycoin has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00040944 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006126 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003185 BTC.

About Energycoin

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

