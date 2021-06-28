Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.85.

EXK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,505. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.