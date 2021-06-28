Employees Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $23,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 11,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.20, for a total value of $7,615,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,864,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHTR. TD Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.24.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $721.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $498.08 and a fifty-two week high of $722.10. The firm has a market cap of $136.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $682.85.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

