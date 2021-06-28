Employees Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $20,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Rentals from $280.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.31.

In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,465.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $312.97 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $354.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

