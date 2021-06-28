Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $64.05 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $64,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $134.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.10. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $116.35 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

