Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 237,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.6% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $43,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $3,003,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $773,911,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after buying an additional 3,291,751 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $280,420,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $178.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.34, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.40. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

