Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 658,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,731,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,025,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,895,000 after purchasing an additional 197,481 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 186,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 11.6% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,633,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,826,000 after buying an additional 273,368 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,948,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Argus lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.72.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

