Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 20,000 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $27,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $130.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.00. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.03 and a 1 year high of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

