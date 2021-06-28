Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) PT Lowered to C$45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Empire from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Empire in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Empire in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get Empire alerts:

OTCMKTS:EMLAF opened at $31.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.27. Empire has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as VoilÃ by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.