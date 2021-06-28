Elgethun Capital Management Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Elgethun Capital Management cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service lifted its position in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,003,257 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $224,870,000 after purchasing an additional 75,654 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 248.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 21,531 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1,312.7% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,534 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in McDonald’s by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 72,237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in McDonald’s by 8.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 855,485 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $191,765,000 after purchasing an additional 69,953 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,860. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.29. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $178.88 and a 12-month high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $173.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

