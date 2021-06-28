Elgethun Capital Management Invests $3.47 Million in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Elgethun Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 194,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000. Stellantis makes up approximately 1.3% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $271,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,674,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $631,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Stellantis to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of STLA stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.28. The company had a trading volume of 34,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,988. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 135.61, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.70.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

