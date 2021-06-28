Elgethun Capital Management Has $4.99 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for 1.9% of Elgethun Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in C. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Citigroup by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,184,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,198 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 122,604 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Citigroup by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Citigroup by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.84.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.67. 268,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,083,355. The company has a market capitalization of $146.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.