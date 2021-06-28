Elgethun Capital Management Buys 5,002 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the quarter. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.82. The company had a trading volume of 18,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

A number of analysts recently commented on EPD shares. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

