Elgethun Capital Management Acquires 2,002 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,529 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,426,000 after buying an additional 271,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,878,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,595 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,157,000 after acquiring an additional 669,591 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,772,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,624,000 after acquiring an additional 86,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 781,051 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.81. 4,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,157. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $47.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

